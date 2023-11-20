Middlebury claims sixth consecutive field hockey national championship

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WCAX) - Six in a row.

With a 2-0 win over Johns Hopkins on Sunday, the Middlebury field hockey team claimed its six consecutive national title, capping an undefeated season.

Audrey Lazar scored both goals for the Panthers, who flat-out dominated their way to the title. Middlebury had only allowed two goals in the final 10 games of the season, and outscored their NCAA tournament opponents 15-0.

Middlebury's Audrey Lazar scored both goals in a 2-0 shutout over Johns Hopkins, helping the Panther field hockey team secure their sixth-straight NCAA Championship and finish with a perfect 22-0 mark. https://t.co/1kPY6EnaE0 — Middlebury Athletics (@MiddAthletics) November 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.