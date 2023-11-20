How to help
Plattsburgh wins state funding for repairs to City Hall, beach study

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New state funding has arrived for the city of Plattsburgh to make needed changes to City Hall, as well as money for a beach study.

More than $500,000 has been shelled out to Plattsburgh by New York’s Regional Economic Development Councils.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the largest part of that funding-- $500,000-- will go toward a $1.5 million project to repair City Hall.

“Obviously it is a nice building, it is a valued building, as well as a well-used building,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

Those repairs include the building’s front steps, as well as the roof which has caused damage on the second floor and flooding in the basement.

“We can not even use the rotunda because of the roof problem up there. We have leaking through the roof that goes through the roof that has ruined some records,” Rosenquest said.

The remaining funds, roughly $41,000, will go toward a study of one of Plattsburgh’s lesser-known waterfront properties, known as Sailor’s Beach.

“It’s a great park,” Rosenquest said. “If you have ever been out there it is one of those local places that most people do not know about, so it is really nice to look at that park and say we are going to make some improvements to it.”

