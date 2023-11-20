NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a North Country crash that killed the driver and left three other young people seriously injured.

It happened Sunday at about 1:45 a.m. in Champlain.

New York State Police say the 14-year-old driver from Rouses Point was speeding west on Depot Street when he missed a turn and went off the road, hitting multiple trees.

The young driver died at the scene.

Three passengers-- a 14-year-old boy from Mooers, a 12-year-old girl from Mooers and a 13-year-old girl from Champlain-- were all injured and taken to the hospital. They are all listed in stable but critical condition at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Troopers say the investigation is still underway.

