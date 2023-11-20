Police identify victim in Colchester shooting

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester have released the name of the man who was shot on Sunday afternoon in Fort Ethan Allen.

Investigators say Dontay Canada, 41, of Burlington, is in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center.

Officers were called to Ethan Allen Avenue at about 4 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police say Sunday evening, officers with the St. Albans Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle connected to the investigation. They seized the car and interviewed the occupants but no arrests were made.

Police say Sunday evening, officers with the St. Albans Police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle connected to the investigation. (Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)

Investigators say the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is at the scene Monday to help with evidence collection.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Colchester at 802-264-5555.

Related Story:

1 hospitalized after Colchester shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.