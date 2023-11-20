Police release new details on discovery of human remains in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide.

A hunter discovered the skeletal remains in a wooded area off South Brownell Road on Thursday.

Investigators now say the man died by suicide. They say he was homeless and there is nothing suspicious about his death.

