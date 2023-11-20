How to help
Scott promises public safety plan for Vt. lawmakers to consider

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is building a public safety plan for state lawmakers to...
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is building a public safety plan for state lawmakers to consider in January.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is building a public safety plan for state lawmakers to consider in January.

Facing an uptick in gun violence and drug trafficking, the governor says his team is putting together a package of proposals he describes as “bold.”

His announcement follows a community meeting in Rutland where Scott says he heard anger, frustration and fear.

The governor didn’t reveal any specifics about the plan at his weekly news briefing on Monday, but he said he is putting together a package of proposals.

“I think the pendulum has swung too far on some of our criminal justice reforms and we’ll be looking at at least bringing proposals for the Legislature to consider to get back to the middle,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott says he will present the plans sometime before the legislative session begins in January.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

