How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM men’s soccer downs #12 UCF in thriller

Cats advance to face West Virginia in third round of NCAA tournament
UVM celebrates a thrilling 3-2 road win over UCF in the second round of the NCAA tourament
UVM celebrates a thrilling 3-2 road win over UCF in the second round of the NCAA tourament(ESPN+ | ESPN+)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fl. (WCAX) - After surrendering a goal 66 seconds into the contest, the UVM men’s soccer team never blinked on Sunday.

Niels Hartman equalized, Yaniv Bazini scored a beauty of a free kick to go ahead, and Carter Johnson headed in the game-winner in the second frame of overtime to seal it.

UVM will face #5 West Virginia on the road on Saturday, with kickoff set for 4 pm.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston body
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Williston
Shelly Holt Allen
WCAX bids adieu to Shelly Holt Allen
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Police are investigating a shooting early Friday in a parking lot off Maple St. in Hartford.
Police investigating Hartford shooting
Randall Swartz/File
Orleans man sentenced to 30 years for wife’s 2018 murder

Latest News

Middlebury field hockey celebrates its sixth consecutive national title
Middlebury claims sixth consecutive field hockey national championship
Middlebury celebrates a NESCAC title following its win over Colby
Middlebury football wins share of NESCAC title
Chris Corbo celebrates a touchdown in Dartmouth's win over Brown
Dartmouth captures share of Ivy League title
UVM will face UCF on Sunday night
Catamounts down Rider to advance to second round