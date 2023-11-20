UVM men’s soccer downs #12 UCF in thriller

ORLANDO, Fl. (WCAX) - After surrendering a goal 66 seconds into the contest, the UVM men’s soccer team never blinked on Sunday.

Niels Hartman equalized, Yaniv Bazini scored a beauty of a free kick to go ahead, and Carter Johnson headed in the game-winner in the second frame of overtime to seal it.

UVM will face #5 West Virginia on the road on Saturday, with kickoff set for 4 pm.

105' | Vermont 3, #12 UCF 2

CARTER JOHNSON HEADS IT HOME!!!#NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/KjKB93wSoQ — UVM Men's Soccer (@UVMmsoccer) November 20, 2023

