UVM men’s soccer downs #12 UCF in thriller
Cats advance to face West Virginia in third round of NCAA tournament
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fl. (WCAX) - After surrendering a goal 66 seconds into the contest, the UVM men’s soccer team never blinked on Sunday.
Niels Hartman equalized, Yaniv Bazini scored a beauty of a free kick to go ahead, and Carter Johnson headed in the game-winner in the second frame of overtime to seal it.
UVM will face #5 West Virginia on the road on Saturday, with kickoff set for 4 pm.
