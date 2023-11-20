How to help
Vt. police ask public for help finding shooting suspect

Trent Beayon
Trent Beayon(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are asking the public for help finding the suspect in a shooting in Orwell.

Trent Beayon, 23, who stays in Burlington and Orwell, is wanted for attempted murder after police say he fired a gun inside a home Friday.

It happened on Fisher Road in Orwell at about 11:55 p.m.

Investigators say Beayon fired a semiautomatic handgun at Paxton Taube, 25, during a dispute inside a Taube’s home on Fisher Road, and then fled.

No one was injured.

Beayon is wanted on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Police say Beayon is a white man, about 5′11″ and 180 lbs., with dark blond/brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees him or who has information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

