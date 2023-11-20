BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! Any morning snow showers will begin to subside through the mid to late morning hours today. We’ll be left with afternoon sunshine through the rest of the day. That sunshine, however, will not do much to warm us up, with daytime highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s for a lot of us. Clear skies tonight will set us up for a very cold night, as overnight lows are in the single digits and teens. Some of the usual cold spots could be right around 0 come tomorrow morning.

We continue to keep a close eye on the mid-week system that could impact some Thanksgiving travel. Tuesday, we’ll start with a few peeks of sunshine before clouds increase through the afternoon. Snow should begin to fly after sunset Tuesday night. Come Wednesday morning, we’ll see a transition from snow into mixed precipitation. The system should start to wrap as mainly a rain event as we head towards Wednesday afternoon. All said and done, the upper elevations and eastern slopes of the Adirondack and Green Mountains will be the big winner, picking up 4-6″ of snow. Away from the mountains in New York’s North Country, they see a dusting up to 2″. The Champlain Valley also runs a dusting to 2″. The Northeast Kingdom could pick up 1-3″. Bennington and Windham counties also run 1-3″. The later you can delay Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday, the better the area roadways will be.

Thanksgiving looks like a relatively quiet and chilly day, with morning flurries giving way to partly sunny skies. Black Friday and Saturday will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-30s Friday, then near 40 degrees Saturday. Lows will be mainly in the 20s.

Your Max Advantage Weather Team will keep a close eye on that mid-week system and keep you updated on-air and online with the latest.

Have a great Monday and a great week!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

