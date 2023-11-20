BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Bundle up! We will have our coldest night of the season yet so far this Monday night. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens for most of us, and in the single digits in some of the colder pockets.

Most of Tuesday is looking okay. The day will start with sunshine in the morning. Then clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon. A storm system with a slick, wintry mix will be moving in during the evening hours and through Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday.

The storm will start with snow, moving west to east through New York during the late afternoon & evening hours. The snow will reach the Champlain Valley around 7 or 8 PM and continue to move eastward into the overnight.

The snow will change to a brief wintry mix of sleet & some freezing rain, and then to just plain rain in the Champlain Valley by Wednesday morning. The wintry mix will continue east of the Champlain Valley through the morning and early afternoon hours. The storm system will move out to our east mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Snow accumulation will only be a trace to an inch or two in the Champlain Valley before the changeover to rain. Most spots east of the Champlain Valley will receive 2-4″ of snow, but some of the higher mountain peaks could get as much as 6″ of snow by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day will be much better, with increasing sunshine throughout the day. And the weather after that, through the weekend, will be fair, although there could be some snow showers by Sunday or Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to closely track this messy storm system which will be affecting a lot of travel plans, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest updates, on-air and online. -Gary

