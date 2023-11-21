Adirondack groups call for housing, infrastructure funding

KEENE VALLEY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nonprofits and local leaders in the Adirondacks are calling upon lawmakers and the governor to prioritize North Country issues including housing, cell service, and other tourism infrastructure.

“When all of those groups are getting together and are saying these are our joint priorities, you can take it to the bank that it is the right answer,” said Michael Barrett of the Adirondack Mountain Club, one of 40 organizations and municipalities in a call to action ahead of the next budget session.

They detail a number of top priorities including ensuring trails are accessible in the Adirondack Park and keeping the staff to maintain them. “Any demographic who has a barrier -- real or perceived -- to enjoying New York’s public lands and waters -- that we eliminate that barrier and we facilitate to the best of our ability that person’s use and enjoyment of the backcountry,” Barrett said.

Other priorities include establishing affordable housing and expanding existing cell service. “We are actually standing exactly in between the two cell towers the town of Keene has. So, the cell reception right here is sketchy at best,” said Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. He says while cell service can be touch and go, it’s the price of housing that is hurting his town the most. “It comes down to housing and affordability. We can not hire -- especially early career professionals -- because we have nowhere for them to live.”

Wilson says it’s not that there isn’t housing, it’s that upwards of 10% of homes are used as short-term rentals, driving up properties across the area. “You can not have a vibrant community, you cannot have the people here to welcome visitors to these mountains without all that stuff. It is absolutely critical to have this level of detailed investment from the state,” Wilson said.

