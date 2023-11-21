How to help
Burlington High School principal resigns following controversy

Debra Beaupre-File photo
Debra Beaupre-File photo(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School’s embattled principal has resigned.

Debra Beaupre’s resignation takes effect in one week.

Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan shared the news with families in the district Tuesday afternoon. He did not share what led to the resignation, but we know Beaupre was on administrative leave. We also know Beaupre pulled the fire alarm at Burlington High School to break up a fight among students. But the district never told us whether that incident led to Beaupre being put on leave.

An interim job will be posted with the goal of having a new principal start in July.

Our Kiana Burks is gathering more details and will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m and 6 p.m.

