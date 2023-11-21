How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

As costs rise, EMS providers find ways to make ends meet

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - With emergency services on the rise across Vermont, some EMS providers are finding ways to make ends meet.

At Essex Rescue, the ambulance service has offered annual subscriptions for more than 20 years now. Roughly 1,800 people have signed up over the last few years, bringing in around $135,000 per year.

Households pay a $50 fee, and if anyone in the family needs to be transported by Essex Rescue, they won’t have to pay a dime. Essex would then bill the household’s insurance and waive any denied coverage, co-pay or deductible for which the patient would otherwise be responsible.

“There’s no other funding to keep ambulances on the road. There are ambulance services across the nation that are closing down because they can’t afford to stay open. The subscription is one way to help bridge the gap where we don’t make up those funds, but funding those ambulance services is important if you want them to be there when you need them,” said Colleen Ballard, the executive director of Essex Rescue.

Those who aren’t on the subscription plan will now face increased costs for emergency services. Essex Rescue is set to start billing patients who call for help but don’t need transportation. Patients who are covered won’t pay that new added cost which starts at $150.

Related Stories:

Vt. officials wrap up feedback sessions on EMS services

EMS funding reform efforts continue at Statehouse

EMS departments take steps to stem staffing crisis

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

Municipalities question cost increases for Essex Rescue

Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges

Franklin County hosts first responder job fair in Vermont

Vermont EMS Academy opens to help train first responders

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a Champlain, New York, crash that killed...
NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

Latest News

File photo
Vt. to partner with Army Corps for Winooski watershed hazard mitigation study
Health officials in Northern New York say seven people have overdosed in Essex County so far...
Essex County, NY, sees rash of overdoses linked to improper prescription drug use
A Middlebury man was hospitalized after spending the night outside in frigid temperatures.
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
File photo
Turkey trot to benefit Upper Valley adult enrichment program
File photo
Jeff Bezos fund donates $5M to Chittenden County housing efforts