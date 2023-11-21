Essex County, NY, sees rash of overdoses linked to improper prescription drug use

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Health officials in Northern New York say seven people have overdosed in Essex County so far this month, and one of them died. The overdoses were linked to the misuse of both prescription and illicit drugs.

The county so far this year has lost seven people to fatal drug overdoses, with at least 30 nonfatal overdoses.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7.

