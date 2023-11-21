How to help
Jeff Bezos fund donates $5M to Chittenden County housing efforts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local nonprofit is getting its largest grant -- ever.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity says it got a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day One Fund.

This is the sixth round of grants to organizations like CVOEO that help families experiencing homelessness get housing and stay in it.

“Just to be given the opportunity to apply, to be able to talk about the work, we’re currently doing and how we would see it evolving to be able to utilize these funds. We’re hoping to help 280 families by the end of the grant,” said CVOEO’s Travis Poulin.

The grant comes two months after Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ former wife, MacKenzie Scott, donated a $20 million record gift to the Champlain Housing Trust.

