How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Local expert offers advice on scams to avoid this holiday season

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ve probably received quite a few reminders already that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are full of great deals as the Holiday shopping season gets underway. But whether you’re shopping online or in person, you need to be aware of cyber scams that are at an all-time high.

Darren Perron spoke with Lincoln White, the new chief information Officer at Vermont Federal Credit Union, about the latest trend in scams to watch out for.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a Champlain, New York, crash that killed...
NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

Latest News

Report finds Vt. per capita emissions among the worst in Northeast
Burlington High School principal resigns following controversy
File photo
Report finds Vt. per capita emissions among the worst in Northeast
You’ve probably received quite a few reminders already that Black Friday, Small Business...
Local expert offers advice on scams to avoid this holiday season