Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury man was hospitalized after spending the night outside in frigid temperatures.

The Middlebury Police say the 81-year-old man went missing from his home on Washington Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Authorities say he suffers from dementia and lived alone. Police immediately began searching with dogs and eventually found him around 3:15 a.m. lying on the ground near a storage building less than 400 feet from his home. The temperature at the time was bout 17 degrees.

He was not wearing any shoes and suffered from hypothermia. He was taken to Porter Hospital. His current condition was not immediately available.

