Montpelier PO box holders will have to pick up mail in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. Post Office officials Tuesday said Montpelier PO box holders will now need to pick up their mail at the Barre Post Office while they continue to hunt for a temporary facility closer to town.

The federal building on State Street in Montpelier was among the many damaged by floodwaters in July. Since then, the USPS has relocated to several locations to provide temporary mail pickup, most recently a parking lot off River Street in Berlin. But with the onset of cold weather, employees are no longer able to staff that mobile facility. Officials say as the hunt continues for another more convenient location in town, the Barre Post Office will be a temporary solution.

They say the federal building facility isn’t expected to be ready for service again until late next year.

East Montpelier and other neighboring post offices have seen increased business in recent months as customers have to travel out of down to send their parcels and buy stamps.

Related Stories:

Montpelier postal workers get gift of heat at temporary site

Reopening of Montpelier post office remains uncertain

Flooding leaves 6 post offices out of commission

Mobile unit to provide temporary mail service in Johnson

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.