How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

More dogs experiencing THC poisoning as states continue to legalize use

Vets are seeing more dogs experiencing THC toxicity as states legalize marijuana.
By Tisha Powell and Stacy Wimmer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dog owners know their pets love to nose around, but that nosiness is becoming a problem in states with legalized marijuana.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more dogs are getting sick after eating pot products that have been dropped on the ground.

That’s because dogs process THC, the substance that makes humans high, differently.

InvestigateTV+ examines this growing danger for dog owners, and what you can do to keep your pet safe. Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF InvestigateTV+ INCLUDING THIS STORY

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting
Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
A candlelight vigil in battery park Saturday, for a teen shooting victim.
Vigil held for teen victim in Bristol shooting
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Community members react to Burlington triple-shooting