NY authorities investigate fatal fire
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating a fatal fire early Monday morning in the town of Long Lake.
New York State Police say it happened around 4:27 a.m. at a home on Kickerville Lane. Firefighters discovered the body of the sole occupant inside. A positive identification of the victim is still pending.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation
