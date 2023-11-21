How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NY authorities investigate fatal fire

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating a fatal fire early Monday morning in the town of Long Lake.

New York State Police say it happened around 4:27 a.m. at a home on Kickerville Lane. Firefighters discovered the body of the sole occupant inside. A positive identification of the victim is still pending.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a Champlain, New York, crash that killed...
NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

Latest News

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in...
NH man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
Vermont Governor Phill Scott Tuesday signed a measure aimed at expediting housing for residents...
Scott signs emergency measure to expedite housing for flood victims
U.S. Post Office officials Tuesday said Montpelier PO box holders will now need to pick up...
Montpelier PO box holders will have to pick up mail in Barre
Survivors of this summer’s floods who will live in so-called FEMA trailers will be able to buy...
Scott signs emergency measure to expedite housing for flood victims