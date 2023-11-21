NY authorities investigate fatal fire

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating a fatal fire early Monday morning in the town of Long Lake.

New York State Police say it happened around 4:27 a.m. at a home on Kickerville Lane. Firefighters discovered the body of the sole occupant inside. A positive identification of the victim is still pending.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

