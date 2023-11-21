Report finds Vt. per capita emissions among the worst in Northeast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State isn’t looking so green according to a recent climate report.

The report from the Montpelier-based Energy Action Network finds Vermont emits the second most greenhouse gasses in New England and more than double the global average.

The nonprofit’s Jared Duval coauthored the 2023 Annual Progress Report and says they analyzed 2019 emissions data per capita from all Northeastern states. where it needs to be. “We have a long way yet to go and some work to do to catch up to our neighbors that have been doing more to reduce emissions since that time,” Duval said. The findings show the state has the lowest emission reductions since 2005 -- 11% compared to Maine’s 36%.

Without policy change, the report says Vermont won’t meet 2025 and 2030 legal obligations for emission reductions under the Global Warming Solutions Act. Duval believes the state has a responsibility to take action. “If the lens is what is doing our fair share, what is meeting our responsibility to reduce the emissions that are produced here? Then, we find that Vermont has a lot more to do,” he said.

The state’s transportation and thermal sectors are the biggest emitters, according to the report. Some reduction efforts are already underway. The state’s Comprehensive Energy Plan aims to hit 50,000 plug-in electric vehicles by 2025. And the clean heat standard -- passed this spring -- will incentivize fuel companies to move away from fossil fuels.

The state last week announced the Department of Public Service’s Melissa Bailey will be a member of two working groups that will flesh out the parameters of the standard. “Making sure that the technologies and the measures that are adopted under this policy are accessible and affordable to Vermonters,” Bailey said.

She anticipates 12 to 14 more months of creating the plan, which is expected to cost several million dollars. Lawmakers will vote in 2025 to give the final go-ahead.

The state is currently hiring two more members for the working groups before kickstarting research.

