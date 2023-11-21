Report: Vt. insurers not providing no-cost contraception

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A contraceptive contravention from three Vermont insurance providers. That’s according to a new report from the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

The report found that Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont, MVP Health Care, and Cigna Healthcare haven’t been providing cost-free contraceptives. That violates state and federal law thanks to the Affordable Care Act. The investigation found that between 2017 and 2021 patients were inappropriately charged $1.5M in contraceptive costs.

Vermont congressional delegation called on multiple agencies to better enforce the Affordable Care Act.

