Report: Vt. insurers not providing no-cost contraception
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A contraceptive contravention from three Vermont insurance providers. That’s according to a new report from the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.
The report found that Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont, MVP Health Care, and Cigna Healthcare haven’t been providing cost-free contraceptives. That violates state and federal law thanks to the Affordable Care Act. The investigation found that between 2017 and 2021 patients were inappropriately charged $1.5M in contraceptive costs.
Vermont congressional delegation called on multiple agencies to better enforce the Affordable Care Act.
