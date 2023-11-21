How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Report: Vt. insurers not providing no-cost contraception

File Photo
File Photo(outcast104 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A contraceptive contravention from three Vermont insurance providers. That’s according to a new report from the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

The report found that Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont, MVP Health Care, and Cigna Healthcare haven’t been providing cost-free contraceptives. That violates state and federal law thanks to the Affordable Care Act. The investigation found that between 2017 and 2021 patients were inappropriately charged $1.5M in contraceptive costs.

Vermont congressional delegation called on multiple agencies to better enforce the Affordable Care Act.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a Champlain, New York, crash that killed...
NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston

Latest News

File Photo
Vermont schools navigate PCB test results
As the weather gets colder and the holidays approach, state officials say there are still...
State aims to raise more money to help Vermont flood victims
FILE
Some Chittenden County towns try out EMS monthly payment plan
How does paying $50 a year for unlimited ambulance services sound?
Some Chittenden County towns try out EMS monthly payment plan
FILE
Vermont State police search for suspect in Chelsea burglary