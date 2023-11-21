Reported deal will allow town officials to visit Slate Ridge

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - The owner of a controversial paramilitary training camp in Pawlet has reportedly reached a deal with the town to allow them to come and visit his property.

Daniel Banyai has maintained that he removed unpermitted structures that landed him in trouble in the first place and led to years of squabbles in and out of the courtroom

Now, under an agreement brokered by their lawyers, town officials will be able to visit the site Monday to see for themselves. As part of the agreement, Banyai -- who had faced a warrant for his arrest -- won’t be arrested before next Wednesday.

