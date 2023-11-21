Scott signs emergency measure to expedite housing for flood victims

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phill Scott Tuesday signed a measure aimed at expediting housing for residents displaced by this summer’s flooding.

The addendum to his July emergency declaration suspends all state and local regulations that would “prohibit or substantially delay” temporary housing for flood victims. While FEMA is still required to follow federal regulations and environmental reviews, the action is intended to remove duplicative state and local reviews.

The action comes as the city of Montpelier is racing to install nearly three dozen temporary FEMA trailers on city-owned property at the former Elks country club.

“As FEMA works to provide direct housing assistance for flood victims in group housing sites, it is essential they are not delayed by state and local regulations,” Scott said in a statement. “This action will allow the project to move forward quickly to establish the temporary mobile housing site in Montpelier that FEMA has been closely coordinating with the state and city of Montpelier.”

FEMA is helping the city pay for water and sewer infrastructure, a major benefit for the city, which hopes to build future housing on the property.

“The City has appreciated working in partnership with the State and FEMA to provide necessary emergency housing while also setting the stage for a much larger housing initiative at the Country Club Road site,” Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough said in a statement.

