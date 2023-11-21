How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Slain New Hampshire security guard honored at candlelight vigil

State police and an FBI bomb technician stand at a staging area in the parking lot of New...
State police and an FBI bomb technician stand at a staging area in the parking lot of New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Concord, N.H. A fatal shooting at the New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with the suspect dead, police said. New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The wind blew out some of the candles Monday at a vigil for New Hampshire Hospital security officer Bradley Haas, but one speaker told mourners “hope and unity are our guiding lights.”

“Though we gather in grief and sorrow today, we also gather in unity and solidarity,” said Lori Weaver, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services. “We know it will take time. We also know that we can only heal together, no matter how dark it gets. I know that together we will create light as we support each other and connect as a community. "

Hundreds of people stood in the cold and dark on a soccer field near the state psychiatric hospital where Haas was shot to death Friday afternoon in the facility’s lobby. The gunman, John Madore, 33, was then shot and killed by a state trooper assigned to the hospital.

Speakers at the vigil praised Haas and the state trooper for saving lives. Ellen Lapointe, the hospital’s CEO, said Haas was known to all who worked in the building, greeting them in the morning and bidding them goodbye at day’s end.

“Under his quiet, unassuming demeanor, was a courageous professional who died protecting New Hampshire Hospital patients and staff,” she said. “We will all be forever grateful to him and hold him close in the warmth of our memory.”

Gov. Chris Sununu urged the crowd to make showing appreciation for law enforcement a daily practice.

“This isn’t just one day where we show our gratitude and our understanding of what sacrifice is. This has to be something that we take home with us, that we talk to our families about, maybe with our coworkers who aren’t with us today,” he said. “We’ve got to talk to folks and make them understand that it’s 365 days a year that we have to hold that gratitude and that thankfulness in our hearts for those who are standing up for us.”

Authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting. According to court records, Madore had been a patient at the hospital in 2016 after he was accused of assaulting family members.

Madore was charged with second degree assault, simple assault and reckless conduct, but the charges were later dismissed, according to a court summary of the case. He was accused of choking his sister and grabbing his mother around the neck and knocking her to the floor because he was upset that they had put the family dog down, according to an affidavit.

When police arrived at the Strafford home, Madore was barricaded in an upstairs bedroom and said he had firearms and that it wasn’t going to end well, the police affidavit states. He eventually surrendered peacefully, police said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
1 hospitalized after Colchester shooting
The Queen Bee’s Snack Bar in Monkton was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
Queen Bee’s destroyed by Sunday morning fire
Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say
Many people like to ski down the mountain, but a growing number of Vermonters like to hike up...
Ski mountains prepare for increase in uphill travel

Latest News

Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
New Hampshire should be spending at least 80% more per pupil on public schools, a judge said...
Court sides with NH school districts in latest education funding case
District heat plan expected to get greenlight from Burlington City Council
As the weather gets colder, state officials say there are still dozens of flooded homes without...
State aims to raise more money to help Vermont flood victims