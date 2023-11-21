Some Chittenden County towns try out EMS monthly payment plan

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - How does paying $50 a year for unlimited ambulance services sound?

That’s what people in Jericho, Underhill, Essex, Essex Junction, and Westford can opt to pay as Essex Rescue rolls out a new subscription plan. The plan comes at a time where the costs for emergency services are on the rise in the state.

Now, as cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout, Essex Rescue says the plan adds to the list of possible solutions for the rising cost of EMS services.

A household would pay a $50 subscription once a year, and if anyone in the family is transported by Essex Rescue, they won’t have to pay a dime.

Essex Rescue will bill the household’s insurance, and waive any denied coverage, copay, or deductible for which the patient would otherwise be responsible for.

“There’s no other funding to keep ambulances on the road. There’s ambulance services across the nation that are closing down because they can’t afford to stay open. The subscription is one way to help bridge the gap where we don’t make up those funds, but funding those ambulance services is important if you want them to be there when you need them,” said Essex Rescue Executive Director Colleen Ballard.

Meanwhile, those who decide they don’t want the subscription will be facing increased costs for emergency services, as Essex Rescue is set to start billing people who don’t sign up for non-transport costs, starting at $150. An ambulance bill can get up to more than $3,000.

