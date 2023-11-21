Some Chittenden County towns try out EMS subscription plan

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - How does paying $50 a year for unlimited ambulance services sound? That’s what people in Jericho, Underhill, Essex, Essex Junction, and Westford can opt to pay as Essex Rescue rolls out a new subscription plan.

The plan comes at a time when the costs for emergency services are on the rise in the state. Now, as cities and towns grapple with the financial fallout, Essex Rescue says the plan adds to the list of possible solutions for the rising cost of EMS services.

A household would pay a $50 subscription once a year, and if anyone in the family is transported by Essex Rescue, they won’t have to pay a dime. Essex Rescue will bill the household’s insurance, and waive any denied coverage, copay, or deductible for which the patient would otherwise be responsible.

“There’s no other funding to keep ambulances on the road. There are ambulance services across the nation that are closing down because they can’t afford to stay open. The subscription is one way to help bridge the gap where we don’t make up those funds, but funding those ambulance services is important if you want them to be there when you need them,” said Colleen Ballard, the executive director of Essex Rescue.

Meanwhile, those who decide they don’t want the subscription will face increased costs for emergency services, as Essex Rescue is set to start billing people who don’t sign up for non-transport costs, starting at $150. An ambulance bill can get up to more than $3,000.

Related Stories:

Vt. officials wrap up feedback sessions on EMS services

EMS funding reform efforts continue at Statehouse

EMS departments take steps to stem staffing crisis

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

Municipalities question cost increases for Essex Rescue

Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges

Franklin County hosts first responder job fair in Vermont

Vermont EMS Academy opens to help train first responders

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.