Turkey trot to benefit Upper Valley adult enrichment program

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Upper Valley residents who may want to get a jump start on shedding those holiday pounds can take part in a Thanksgiving morning 5K in Woodstock that benefits a good cause.

Zack’s Place provides free enrichment programs to adults with special needs. It is named after Zack Frates, who had cerebral palsy. All proceeds from the Zack’s Place Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning support the facility. Close to 900 runners and walkers are already signed up for the 5k. Last year’s Turkey Trot raised more than $100,000.

“It means a lot to Zack’s legacy but it also means a lot to all the participants. Luckily Zack got to experience Zack’s place. He just couldn’t wait to go and that is the way the participants are today,” said Norm Frates with Zack’s Place:

Zack passed away more than a decade ago. Zack’s Place currently has about 100 participants who regularly attend the facility. There is no cost to any of them, thanks in large part to fundraisers like the annual turkey trot.

