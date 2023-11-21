Vermont State police search for suspect in Chelsea burglary

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting and burglary in Chelsea.

Employees of Will’s Store and WRC Performance Products came to work Monday morning to find that their windows were shot out, and merchandise was stolen from Will’s Store.

Investigators found that three shots were fired at the two storefronts at about 1:45 a.m., and troopers found a .22 short cartridge near the Chelsea Library.

Surveillance footage shows one person coming from the direction of the library towards the store around the time the shots were fired.

