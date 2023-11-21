Vt. to partner with Army Corps for Winooski watershed hazard mitigation study

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state environmental engineers are looking to partner with federal officials to make the state more resilient to future flooding.

The state is looking to launch a study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to map and examine vulnerability points in the Winooski River watershed from Cabot all the way to Lake Champlain, providing a holistic view of waterways and where they may flood in the future.

The information will enable the state to know where to buy out homes, restore floodplains, and build up bridge and culvert infrastructure.

Vermont Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says Vermont doesn’t have a long-term statewide plan for resilience and the partnership will help accomplish that. “It’s starting to bring all of that information into a comprehensive strategy, and I feel like this river corridor study could knit the pieces we’ve been actively building since Tropical Storm Irene into a single approach,” she said.

the study would cost about $3 million and would take about two years. In the short term, Vermont will receive $45 million in federal grants for hazard mitigation to use for buyouts and floodplain restoration.

