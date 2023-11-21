How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. to partner with Army Corps for Winooski watershed hazard mitigation study

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state environmental engineers are looking to partner with federal officials to make the state more resilient to future flooding.

The state is looking to launch a study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to map and examine vulnerability points in the Winooski River watershed from Cabot all the way to Lake Champlain, providing a holistic view of waterways and where they may flood in the future.

The information will enable the state to know where to buy out homes, restore floodplains, and build up bridge and culvert infrastructure.

Vermont Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says Vermont doesn’t have a long-term statewide plan for resilience and the partnership will help accomplish that. “It’s starting to bring all of that information into a comprehensive strategy, and I feel like this river corridor study could knit the pieces we’ve been actively building since Tropical Storm Irene into a single approach,” she said.

the study would cost about $3 million and would take about two years. In the short term, Vermont will receive $45 million in federal grants for hazard mitigation to use for buyouts and floodplain restoration.

Related Stories:

Barre City considering redesign for future flooding

3 months after floods, Vt. officials balance recovery with resiliency

FEMA flood infrastructure grants expected to exceed Irene

Environmental groups discuss river conservation post-flooding

Vt. legislative task force examining mobile home policy following flooding

Floodplain restoration underway in Brattleboro

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a Champlain, New York, crash that killed...
NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

Latest News

Health officials in Northern New York say seven people have overdosed in Essex County so far...
Essex County, NY, sees rash of overdoses linked to improper prescription drug use
A Middlebury man was hospitalized after spending the night outside in frigid temperatures.
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
File photo
Turkey trot to benefit Upper Valley adult enrichment program
File photo
Jeff Bezos fund donates $5M to Chittenden County housing efforts