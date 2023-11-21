How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. Statehouse Christmas tree arrives

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of the year in the Capital city.

Crews from the Department of Buildings and General Services and Farr’s Tree Service on Tuesday trimmed and raised the Statehouse’s Christmas tree. The 30-foot blue spruce was donated by Matt Durfee of St. Albans.

The tree, alongside a menorah for Hanukkah celebrations in a little over two weeks, will stand on the Statehouse steps through the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a Champlain, New York, crash that killed...
NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

Latest News

File photo
Vt. to partner with Army Corps for Winooski watershed hazard mitigation study
Health officials in Northern New York say seven people have overdosed in Essex County so far...
Essex County, NY, sees rash of overdoses linked to improper prescription drug use
A Middlebury man was hospitalized after spending the night outside in frigid temperatures.
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
File photo
Turkey trot to benefit Upper Valley adult enrichment program
File photo
Jeff Bezos fund donates $5M to Chittenden County housing efforts