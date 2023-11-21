Vt. Statehouse Christmas tree arrives

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of the year in the Capital city.

Crews from the Department of Buildings and General Services and Farr’s Tree Service on Tuesday trimmed and raised the Statehouse’s Christmas tree. The 30-foot blue spruce was donated by Matt Durfee of St. Albans.

The tree, alongside a menorah for Hanukkah celebrations in a little over two weeks, will stand on the Statehouse steps through the holiday season.

