Watch for holiday gift card scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This holiday shopping season, consumers should be extra alert for scams, and that includes gift card fraud, which the Better Business Bureau reports has increased 50% in the last year.

Since BBB issued its 2021 study, Gift Card Payment Scams, BBB reveals why scammers love gift cards, scammers doubled down on gift cards as a method to steal money from consumers while the public embraces digital versions of the cards.

For years, scammers preferred a gift card as payment because it’s treated like cash. If a victim is convinced to hand over the 16-digit code and PIN, the money is instantly in the scammers’ pockets.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the BBB’s Paula Fleming about how to avoid gift card scams.

