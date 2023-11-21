How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say

FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Brady was reportedly involved in a car crash and physical altercation with an allegedly drunken driver in Malibu, Calif., Sunday night.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By TMX
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) - Actor and television host Wayne Brady was reportedly involved in a car crash and physical altercation with an allegedly drunken driver in Malibu, Calif., Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Brady was hit by another driver in a two-car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Canyon Road at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to TMZ, Brady and the other driver got into an “intense argument escalating into a physical altercation.”

Brady called 911, but the other driver, a 51-year-old man, fled before law enforcement arrived. He was apprehended a short time later.

According to LASD, the suspect was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run, battery and DUI.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a Champlain, New York, crash that killed...
NY police: 14-year-old driver in crash that killed 1, injured 3
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

Latest News

A contraceptive contravention from three Vermont insurance providers.
Report: Vt. insurers not providing no-cost contraception
Forever chemicals are festering inside some of Vermont’s schools. PCBs were a common component...
Vermont schools navigate PCB test results
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Two children struck and killed while walking to school