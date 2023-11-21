BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Mother Nature’s poorly timed slop-storm will be moving through the northeast overnight and into the first part of Wednesday. One of the biggest travel days of the year will mean a slow-go for a lot of travelers heading for grandma’s for Thanksgiving.

This storm system is not particularly strong or long-lasting, but it is coming through at a bad time. The system will first be spreading snow, west to east, as we go through the evening hours on Tuesday. During the middle of the night, it will keep snowing east of the Champlain Valley, but transitioning to rain in the Champlain Valley, northern New York, and the southern-most counties of Vermont & New Hampshire. By daybreak on Wednesday, the worst of the wintry mix will be moving out of our eastern areas. The rest of the area will be getting some rain showers. Finally, those rain showers will move out during the first part of the afternoon. Things will be improving on the roads after that, but there could still be slick spots on untreated roads, especially later in the day after sunset.

Thanksgiving Day itself will be fine, with partly sunny skies. And “Black Friday” will be a decent day with a lot of sunshine, but it will be colder. Friday night will be especially chilly with lows by Saturday morning dropping into the teens and even some single digits in some of the usual colder pockets.

The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds will be moving in as we go through the day on Sunday. A frontal system may spread some snow & rain showers on Sunday night into Monday, with a few flurries possible on Tuesday.

Take it easy on the roads overnight and through the day on Wednesday! Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday! -Gary

