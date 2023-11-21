BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! It was a chilly start to the day, with most of us in the single digits and teens. We will see a good amount of sunshine here through the morning hours as clouds start filling in through the afternoon. Daytime highs are in the mid to upper 30s for most. Snow showers begin to make their arrival from west to east after sunset tonight. Reaching the Champlain Valley between 7-9 PM. Snow showers should be fairly widespread by about midnight. Through the pre-dawn hours, we see some warming, so the Champlain Valley points west see a brief transition to mixed precipitation and then to all rain by about sunrise tomorrow morning. To the east of the green mountains, this will stay a mainly snow event tomorrow morning before they see a transition to mix and rain through the mid to late morning. However, this is a primarily snow event in places like the Northeast Kingdom. All said and done, snow accumulation will only be a trace to a slushy inch or two in the Champlain Valley before the changeover to rain. Most spots east of the Champlain Valley will receive 2-4″ of snow, but some of the higher mountain peaks could get as much as 6″ of snow by the end of the day on Wednesday.

We begin to dry out through mid-afternoon tomorrow and will be left with mainly cloudy skies overhead. Those clouds will linger into our Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Quiet weather will stretch into the weekend’s first half before a few more rain and snow showers arrive Sunday into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this messy storm system, which may affect many travel plans. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest on-air and online updates.

Stay warm!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

