How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

#15 UVM downs Northeastern in thriller

Cats outlast Huskies 3-2
Cats outlast Huskies 3-2
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The #15 UVM women’s hockey team emerged victorious in a thriller Tuesday night at the Gut, downing Northeastern 3-2. It was only the second win over the Huskies in 20 meetings dating back to 2018.

Jessie McPherson returned to the Catamount net and record 24 big stops, while Natalie Mlynkova, Alaina Tanski, and Rose-Marie Brochu tallied the goals for Vermont. It was a welcome change of pace after Vermont entered the contest having dropped four of their previous five games.

“I think in some ways, it was probably good that we had the short turnaround,” head coach Jim Plumer said after the game. “We felt like we had something to prove. We came out and played hard right from the start. That was something we did on Saturday that we hadn’t done on Friday, and we need to do that every game.”

Vermont is off for about a week and a half before visiting Maine on December 1st.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in...
NH man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
File image
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Zachary Geissler
Police arrest suspect in Hartford shooting
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect

Latest News

Cats outlast Huskies 3-2
#15 UVM downs Northeastern in thriller
UVM celebrates a thrilling 3-2 road win over UCF in the second round of the NCAA tourament
UVM men’s soccer downs #12 UCF in thriller
Middlebury field hockey celebrates its sixth consecutive national title
Middlebury claims sixth consecutive field hockey national championship
Middlebury celebrates a NESCAC title following its win over Colby
Middlebury football wins share of NESCAC title