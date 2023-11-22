15 UVM downs Northeastern in thriller

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The #15 UVM women’s hockey team emerged victorious in a thriller Tuesday night at the Gut, downing Northeastern 3-2. It was only the second win over the Huskies in 20 meetings dating back to 2018.

Jessie McPherson returned to the Catamount net and record 24 big stops, while Natalie Mlynkova, Alaina Tanski, and Rose-Marie Brochu tallied the goals for Vermont. It was a welcome change of pace after Vermont entered the contest having dropped four of their previous five games.

“I think in some ways, it was probably good that we had the short turnaround,” head coach Jim Plumer said after the game. “We felt like we had something to prove. We came out and played hard right from the start. That was something we did on Saturday that we hadn’t done on Friday, and we need to do that every game.”

Vermont is off for about a week and a half before visiting Maine on December 1st.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.