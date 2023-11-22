How to help
3 teens in deadly NY crash continue recovery at hospital

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York authorities say three teens who survived a crash that killed the car’s 14-year-old driver Sunday continue to recover at the UVM Medical Center.

It happened early Sunday morning in the town of Mooers, New York State Police say the 14-year-old driver was speeding west on Depot Street when he missed a turn and went off the road, hitting multiple trees. The high school student from Rouses Point died at the scene.

Three passengers-- a 14-year-old boy from Mooers, a 12-year-old girl from Mooers, and a 13-year-old girl from Champlain-- remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say an autopsy Tuesday confirmed that the teen driver’s manner of death was an accident.

