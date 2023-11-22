Burlington airport buzzing with holiday travel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year, and airports around the country are packed as Americans find their way home for Thanksgiving. Travelers we spoke to at the Burlington airport were taking the holiday crowds in stride.

“I haven’t really had a Thanksgiving in a while because I’ve always worked up until and traveling has always been a nightmare, but I’m glad I came this time,” said Janelle Bousquet, one of the many folks flying in from New York’s JFK. “It wasn’t too bad. I thought it would be worse. And I was kind of kicking myself for not leaving sooner because there was traffic going there. But once I got inside the airport, the lines were quick. I got to keep my shoes on at TSA -- which was amazing -- and just got on this very quick flight. So, was a good experience so far.”

“It was pretty early. So, I was a little shocked at how many people were there. But yeah, isn’t too bad,” said Katherine Lawless from Islip, who traveled with her baby and advised parents to bring toys. “We’ve been up since three. But Yep, we got to JFK. And she actually did really well and they gave her her wings. Yep. Everything was really wonderful.”

Others were leaving BTV to see relatives elsewhere, like Brett Garner, an airline employee who says the best airport tip is to give yourself enough time. “You just got to give yourself lots of time. Everybody thinks, oh, the flight leaves at seven. I’ll get on the flight. I’ll get on at seven. But really you’re starting hours before that,” said the Jericho resident. “I live by myself, so it’s nice to have a nice turkey dinner. Somebody else kind of helping to make it so instead of just me making it, family too.”

“All the food... and I brought extra sweats so we can just hang out and have food and chill out,” Bousquet said.

“Just sitting around being together,” added Lawless.

Airport officials urge you to check for updates with your airline before heading for the airport.

