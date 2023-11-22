CVPH classes address diabetes management

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new report from New York’s Department of Health shows the percentage of people with a diabetes diagnosis in Clinton County is double that of the state’s average.

A trio of classes at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital are taking place to help patients manage their type 2 diabetes.

“They get the diagnosis and are sometimes left to their own devices to figure out the pieces of the puzzle -- the nutrition, the self-management, the glucose testing,” said CVPH’s Catherine Lapier, who along with her colleague Ann Watts, is in charge of leading the classes and raising awareness of the issue as part National Diabetes Month.

“Giving people accurate information and then being realistic with what people can do in their lives -- given everybody’s situation is different -- to make changes that would help them with their diabetes and blood sugar management,” Watts said.

They say the program consists of six patients, all of whom were referred to the class by their doctor. Each patient is given homework which includes monitoring glucose levels and keeping a consistent food diary.

“I was raised on a farm. I ate like I was working on a farm, you know, 3,000, 4,000 calories a day did not mean anything, you were working so hard,” said Thomas Dragoon, a student in the class. He says he’s starting to recognize the falsehoods that exist around type two diabetes. “I came to the course and I am sitting there going, that is not what I have been told, that is not what I have heard. And those mistakes just compound themselves.”

Misinformation that Watts and Lapier hope to dispel by showing accurate food portions. “If you are talking about pasta -- like this is one cup of spaghetti -- and it is about 45 grams of carbohydrates, which all breaks down to sugar, where most people would eat three to five cups of spaghetti versus one cup,” Watts said.

It’s life-saving information that Dragoon hopes will help him make better decisions when it comes to his health. “I do not want the complications that come along with diabetes, so I am trying to be proactive and save myself with what I went through with my dad, which was twice-a-day insulin shots and watching him suffer from the debilitation of diabetes. I know what the cost is and I want to avoid that,” he said.

The last classroom session is scheduled for November 30 but Lapier and Watts say more classes will be offered every two months.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.