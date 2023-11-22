How to help
Dorset Street and Williston Road intersection sees lane changes

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You may have noticed some changes at one of South Burlington’s busiest intersections.

“As a result of the project, we’re able to increase the capacity of the intersection without adding lanes or more pavement so that’s great we were able to do that,” said South Burlington Department of Public Works Director Tom Dipietro.

The total cost of the project was $2.8 million, and the cost of whole project overall was $3 million.

