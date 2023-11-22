Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup

BOLTON Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Town woman has died following a two-car crash on I-89 south in Bolton Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. Vermont State Police say Josephine Buckley, 34, was headed south and slid off the road due to the slick conditions. Police say Buckley survived the crash but that her car was hit about 10 minutes later by another car that slid into hers as she was trying to get out. She died at the scene.

The driver of the second car was identified as Owen Benoit,19, of St. Albans Town.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

