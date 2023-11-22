Growing Windsor County Sheriff’s Department defies state law enforcement trends

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer has been on the job for about nine months. In that time, he has doubled the size of his department at the same time as other agencies struggle with staffing. Reporter Adam Sullivan recently caught up with Palmer to talk about the challenges facing law enforcement.

“We focus on a team here really hard, on making it a place that people want to come to work,” said Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer.

At 37 years old, Palmer hopes his youthful approach to the job will help change the overall culture and perception of his department, and policing in general. The Windsor native has been a cop for 18 years but his tenure at the department comes at a difficult time.

“You know, you get on WCAX’s website. Every day it seems like there is a new stabbing, shooting, murder,” Palmer said. Drug use, Palmer says, is often fueling those crimes, and he’s not just talking about opioids. “Now we are seeing stimulate use go through the roof -- methamphetamine, crack cocaine.”

Palmer now has 23 sworn deputies on staff. Growing the department -- which is funded by police contracts with neighboring towns, other counties, and state agencies -- is his top priority.

“The biggest concern for me -- it’s violent crime and how does that start to seep out into other communities,” he said.

The growth has come as other departments across the region are struggling to hire and offering big signing bonuses. Palmer says national police brutality incidents that led to the “defund the police” movement likely had a big impact on recruitment. But he also agrees the profession as a whole needs to change. “The need for better transparency, the need for better customer service -- we’ll call it under that community policing realm,” he said.

Palmer himself was charged in a non-deadly use of force incident in Windsor nearly a decade ago, a rare trial against a Vermont police officer. He was eventually acquitted of all charges.

One of his first moves as sheriff was getting body cameras, but he says changes at the state level are needed as well, specifically bail reform. “I think we need to take a long, hard look at how we are dealing with people who are creating violent crime,” he said. Compassion, he says, also needs to be part of the job. “We also need to put a concerted effort into helping people that want help.”

It’s an approach to policing that he says can and will have an impact. “I think people in their communities are realizing, you know what, we need to do something,” Palmer said.

Palmer says a long-term goal is to build better partnerships with local law enforcement, which he says will ultimately improve public safety around the region.

Related Stories:

Vermont State Police looking to hire more troopers

Are hiring and retention bonuses useful? A look at 3 area police departments

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild

Orange County Sheriff says staffing crisis jeopardizes department

Do Vermont sheriffs need more oversight? What a new bill would change

Orange County town confronts police coverage concerns

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.