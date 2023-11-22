Health officials: Keep an eye out for lingering mold from flooding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say they have not seen an uptick in reports of mold in buildings following summer flooding.

Although the state does not track statistics on mold, officials say they have not seen a spike in calls after entire neighborhoods were underwater in places like Montpelier, Barre, and Ludlow. They credit this to their messaging in the days and weeks after the flood telling people to be proactive.

But with homes buttoned up for the winter, health experts say hidden mold in walls or under floors is still something to watch out for. “If they’re noticing any musty odors it may be something they want to investigate, or potentially if they are noticing symptoms related to mold exposure like eyes, nose, throat irritation, headache, or fatigue,” said the health department’s Michelle Thompson.

The state does not conduct proactive mold inspections but some buildings like rental housing are regulated.

