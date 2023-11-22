How to help
Hinesburg pushes back over state wastewater permit

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hinesburg will take the Agency of Natural Resources to Environmental Court.

The town has worked to update its wastewater treatment facility for about a year and a half. Hinesburg was issued a new discharge permit in September requiring it to reduce the amount of phosphorus and ammonia in its wastewater.

Hinesburg Town Manager Todd Odit says the town feels the amount of testing required in the new permit is too much and could impact the town’s operation costs. “We would like to feel heard and get an opportunity to again voice our concerns. We submitted a lot of comments on the permit. Pretty much all of them were ignored. We don’t think that everything in the permit is reasonable,” he said.

Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation officials declined a request for comment.

