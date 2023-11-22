Lamoille County state’s attorney to step down
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove is resigning.
Shove has been the top prosecutor since 2018 and won re-election to another four-year term last year. But in a letter to Governor Phil Scott, he says the job was too demanding and took a toll on his and his family’s life.
Once his resignation takes effect on December 1, he’ll serve in a part-time role to help clear the backlog of cases.
Deputy State’s Attorney Aliena Gerhard will step in until the governor appoints a replacement.
