Lamoille County state’s attorney to step down

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove is resigning.

Shove has been the top prosecutor since 2018 and won re-election to another four-year term last year. But in a letter to Governor Phil Scott, he says the job was too demanding and took a toll on his and his family’s life.

Once his resignation takes effect on December 1, he’ll serve in a part-time role to help clear the backlog of cases.

Deputy State’s Attorney Aliena Gerhard will step in until the governor appoints a replacement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.