How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in...
NH man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
File image
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
Zachary Geissler
Police arrest suspect in Hartford shooting
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Debra Beaupre-File photo
Burlington High School principal resigns following controversy

Latest News

Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer has been on the job for about nine months.
Growing Windsor County Sheriff's Department defies state law enforcement trends
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
NY governor says no sign of terrorism in car crash, explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year, and airports around the country are...
Burlington airport buzzing with holiday travel
Vermont health officials say they have not seen an uptick in reports of mold in buildings...
Health officials: Keep an eye out for lingering mold from flooding
File photo
Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup