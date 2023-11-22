How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mid Vermont Christian School sues Vermont after ban from state-run athletics

By Kiana Burks
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A private religious school is suing the state of Vermont after being banned from participating in all state-run athletics for refusing to play against an opponent with a transgender student-athlete.

Attorneys representing Mid Vermont Christian School and two families filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Vermont for denying the Christian school and its students from participating in both the state’s tuition program and sports league, for what they call their quote, “religious beliefs.”

On February 21st, the Upper Valley based school was scheduled to play Long Trail, a small co-ed, college prep school in Dorset, when they forfeited the game. Mid Vermont Christian Head of School Vicky Fogg previously justified the move, saying she didn’t believe playing against a quote, “biological male” was “fair”. The Vermont Principal’s Association found that the school violated VPA policies, which they say align with state law.

Those policies are the first and second on the list of rules: commitment to racial, gender-fair and disability awareness; and the policy of gender identity.

In a statement, the school’s attorneys claim that Vermont, quote, “through [The] Agency of Education and Principals’ Association [is requiring] private, religious schools like Mid Vermont Christian to adopt the state’s view on human sexuality and gender… [violating] the First Amendment rights of Mid Vermont Christian, its students, and families…”

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in...
NH man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect
File image
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
Surveillance video shows Burlington High School Principal Debra Beaupre pulling the fire alarm...
Surveillance video shows Burlington High School principal pull fire alarm

Latest News

FILE
Dorset Street and Williston Road intersection sees lane changes
You may have noticed some changes at one of South Burlington’s busiest intersections.
Dorset Street and Williston Road intersection sees lane changes
A private religious school is suing the state of Vermont after being banned from participating...
Mid Vermont Christian School sues Vermont after ban from state-run athletics
FILE
Police search for suspect in St. Albans convenience store robbery