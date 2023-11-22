Mid Vermont Christian School sues Vermont after ban from state-run athletics

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A private religious school is suing the state of Vermont after being banned from participating in all state-run athletics for refusing to play against an opponent with a transgender student-athlete.

Attorneys representing Mid Vermont Christian School and two families filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Vermont for denying the Christian school and its students from participating in both the state’s tuition program and sports league, for what they call their quote, “religious beliefs.”

On February 21st, the Upper Valley based school was scheduled to play Long Trail, a small co-ed, college prep school in Dorset, when they forfeited the game. Mid Vermont Christian Head of School Vicky Fogg previously justified the move, saying she didn’t believe playing against a quote, “biological male” was “fair”. The Vermont Principal’s Association found that the school violated VPA policies, which they say align with state law.

Those policies are the first and second on the list of rules: commitment to racial, gender-fair and disability awareness; and the policy of gender identity.

In a statement, the school’s attorneys claim that Vermont, quote, “through [The] Agency of Education and Principals’ Association [is requiring] private, religious schools like Mid Vermont Christian to adopt the state’s view on human sexuality and gender… [violating] the First Amendment rights of Mid Vermont Christian, its students, and families…”

