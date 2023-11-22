How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Plea deal reached in fatal 2017 pedestrian crash

David Gilbo (left)-File photo
David Gilbo (left)-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Six years after a Vermont man was hit and killed while working on underground storage tanks at a gas station, the man who was behind the wheel is set to accept a plea agreement.

Police say in 2017, David Gilbo ran over David Elder, 55, of Ryegate, while Elder was doing maintenance work at the P&H Truck Stop in Wells River.

Gilbo was charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting, a felony that could have landed him in jail for 15 years. But now a plea deal has been reached calling for Gilbo to plead guilty to a lesser charge that only calls for probation.

Related Stories:

Man charged in fatal 2017 pedestrian crash pleads not guilty

Driver charged in deadly 2017 pedestrian crash

Gas station worker hit and killed by car

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in...
NH man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
File image
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Zachary Geissler
Police arrest suspect in Hartford shooting
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect

Latest News

File photo
Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sexually assaulting NH boy
File photo
Hinesburg pushes back over state wastewater permit
File photo
Lamoille County state’s attorney to step down
File photo
3 teens in deadly NY crash continue recovery at hospital