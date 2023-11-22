Plea deal reached in fatal 2017 pedestrian crash

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Six years after a Vermont man was hit and killed while working on underground storage tanks at a gas station, the man who was behind the wheel is set to accept a plea agreement.

Police say in 2017, David Gilbo ran over David Elder, 55, of Ryegate, while Elder was doing maintenance work at the P&H Truck Stop in Wells River.

Gilbo was charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting, a felony that could have landed him in jail for 15 years. But now a plea deal has been reached calling for Gilbo to plead guilty to a lesser charge that only calls for probation.

Related Stories:

Man charged in fatal 2017 pedestrian crash pleads not guilty

Driver charged in deadly 2017 pedestrian crash

Gas station worker hit and killed by car

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.