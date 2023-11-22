Police arrest suspect in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Hartford that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers arrested Zachary Geissler, 26, of Hartford, Tuesday afternoon. He faces charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s due in court on Wednesday.

When police responded to a 911 call from a man who said he had been shot, they found a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound in the parking area of an apartment house on Maple Street.

He was rushed to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police said Friday they did not believe there was any threat to the public.

Related Story:

Police investigating Hartford shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.