Police investigate St. Albans armed robbery

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Albans Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Jolley gas station on North Main Street in St. Albans.

Police say the male suspect walked into the store, displayed a black handgun, and demanded cigarettes and cash. They say he was wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, a black balaclava, blue jeans, and light-colored sneakers.

They say he got away with an unknown amount of cash and goods. Nobody was hurt. Police are asking the public to come forward if they recognize the suspect.

Surveillance photo (Photo provided)

