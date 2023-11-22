How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigate St. Albans armed robbery

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Albans Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Jolley gas station on North Main Street in St. Albans.

Police say the male suspect walked into the store, displayed a black handgun, and demanded cigarettes and cash. They say he was wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, a black balaclava, blue jeans, and light-colored sneakers.

They say he got away with an unknown amount of cash and goods. Nobody was hurt. Police are asking the public to come forward if they recognize the suspect.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Photo provided)

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in...
NH man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
File image
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Zachary Geissler
Police arrest suspect in Hartford shooting
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect

Latest News

Police investigating a string of car break-ins in Vergennes are asking the public for help...
Police try to ID ‘persons of interest’ in Vergennes car break-ins
Saint Albans police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday night.
St. Albans Police investigate armed robbery
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID ‘persons of interest’ in Vergennes car break-ins
The lanes at the Williston Road and Dorset Street intersection in South Burlington have been...
Busy South Burlington intersection sees lane changes